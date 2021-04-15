Marion, IL man charged with making violent threats against US Judge

A Marion, Illinois, man is accused in U.S. District Court of threatening the life of a federal judge in Chicago. 35-year-old Joshua Farner is facing two counts of mailing threats and one count of threatening to assault and murder a judge. The indictment accuses Farner of threatening to retaliate against the judge and impede, intimidate, and interfere with the judge’s official duties. The judge targeted by Farner wasn’t named in the announcement of the indictment, nor was a reason given for Farner’s actions. Farner was indicted Monday, but an arraignment date hasn’t been scheduled.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!