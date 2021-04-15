Missouri schools join forces to help military children

The Military Child Education Coalition says nine states have Purple Star School Programs and when Missouri launches one later this year, there will be ten. The state Education Department’s program will shine a light on the K-12 schools doing great things to help Missouri’s more than 12-thousand military students. Liz Clark serves as Whiteman Air Force Base’s school liaison. She says many programs are in place and are added to help these families at home and at school.

The Missouri Capitol dome and Governor’s Mansion in Jefferson City were lit up in the color purple last night to honor the state’s military kids.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!