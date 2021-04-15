MO Board of Education unanimously approves permanently allowing accelerated substitute teacher training option

The state Board of Education has signed off on permanently allowing an accelerated substitute teacher training option. Aspiring substitutes will be able to fulfill the standard 60 college credit hours or they can complete an online training program of at least 20 hours. Last fall, the board temporarily allowed the online course to help close the gap on an anticipated teacher shortage during the pandemic. Assistant Commissioner of the Office of Educator Quality Dr. Paul says the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has surveyed districts about the alternative path.

The online program could be up and running this fall.

