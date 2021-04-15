Poplar Bluff Man Arrested For Sexual Trafficking Of a Child

A Poplar Bluff man was arrested Tuesday for sexual trafficking of a child. The arrest was the result of an investigation conducted by members of the Division of Drug and Crime Control’s Digital Forensics Investigative Unit and the Missouri Digital Forensic Center. On Tuesday, April 13, 2021, investigators contacted 61-year-old Chester Burress at his residence on South 11th Street regarding an ongoing investigation. During their contact with Burress, child pornography was located on his cellphone. He was arrested and transported to the Butler County Jail. Yesterday, the Butler County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office formally charged Burress with sexual trafficking of a child and furnishing pornographic material to a minor. Burress remains in custody at the Butler County Jail, with no bond.

