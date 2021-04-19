Person pulled from submerged vehicle
The Southeast Missourian reports that Friday afternoon a person was pulled from a vehicle that had submerged in a pond near the intersection of Prospect Drive and Scenic Drive. Cape Girardeau Fire and Police Departments responded around 1:40 p.m. to a report of a vehicle submerged in the lake. Divers extracted a person from the vehicle who was transported by ambulance to Saint Francis Medical Center. The water depth where the car sank was approximately 8 to 10 feet. The vehicle was pulled from the pond and towed from the scene. Cape Girardeau Private Ambulance and the Jackson Fire Department provided mutual aid.