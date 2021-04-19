Ste. Genevieve police officer airlifted following Molotov cocktail attack

A Ste. Genevieve police officer was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital after being attacked with a Molotov cocktail overnight. The officer was responding to a peace disturbance call, which is typically low-risk. When the officer approached the residence, he was confronted by a man holding an ignited Molotov cocktail that he threw at the officer. The bottle, containing a flammable liquid, burst when it hit the officer. The officer suffered significant burns to his arm and torso and was flown to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis for treatment. The officer is conscious, alert, and expected to recover. The incident occurred at the suspect’s parents’ home, and his parents tried to aid the officer. The suspect was taken into custody and is being held at the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office pending formal charges.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!