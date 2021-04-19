Two arrested following alleged altercation behind Subway in Cape Girardeau

The Southeast Missourian reports that Cape Girardeau police arrested two suspects following an alleged altercation and shots fired behind Subway on Broadway Street. Cape Girardeau police responded to a call of a fight in progress with shots fired. Upon arrival, officers were given a vehicle and suspect description. Officers located the vehicle at the intersection of Sprigg and Broadway, and placed two suspects under arrest. The two remain in custody at the Cape Girardeau Jail pending formal charges.

