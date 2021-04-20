Cape man booked at county jail for December shooting

A Cape Girardeau man was booked Sunday evening at the Cape Girardeau County Jail after being arrested for allegedly shooting a man on Dec. 26. 18-year-old Caleb Harris is being charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. Cape Girardeau police responded around 3:30 p.m. that day to a report of a shooting in the area of Walnut and South Sprigg streets. Upon arrival, officers found a victim in the 700 block of Ranney Avenue being treated by medical personnel in a backyard. The victim was later transported to a local hospital for treatment. Officers located two shell casings of different calibers near where the victim had been, indicating the possibility of two guns being used. Officers responded to the hospital where the victim was being treated. He told officers he had gone to the area to meet two men, later identified as Harris and Cedric Rucker Jr., who also is in custody at the Cape Girardeau County Jail. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

