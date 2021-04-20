Person pulled from submerged vehicle UPDATE person confirmed dead

The Southeast Missourian reports that a person who was pulled from a submerged vehicle Friday afternoon has been confirmed deceased. Cape Girardeau fire and police departments responded around 1:40 p.m. to a report of a vehicle submerged in a pond near the intersection of Prospect and Scenic drive. Divers extracted a person from the vehicle who was transported by ambulance to Saint Francis Medical Center. The water depth where the car sank was approximately 8 to 10 feet. The vehicle was pulled from the pond and towed from the scene. The victim’s identity has not been made public. Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan said he is waiting to publicly release the victim’s identity out of respect for the family.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!