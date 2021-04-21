Guns and meth found during search in New Madrid

A search warrant led to the arrest of multiple people in New Madrid. The New Madrid Police Department reports that on April 16th officers served a search warrant at an area residence. During the search, officers seized a total of over one half pound of suspected meth and four handguns. Two people were arrested in connection to the search, but their identities were not released. The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol assisted with the search.

