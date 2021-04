The Missouri House debated yesterday a bill that could include a provision limiting who transgender high school athletes can compete against. The amendment, offered by Representative Chuck Basye, proposes to only allow the students to play in coed or sex-separated sports based upon their biological sex.

The bill was laid over but could be brought to the House floor again at any time.

