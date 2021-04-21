Parson to hold ceremonial signings on foster care and adoption bills

The Missouri Legislature has passed two bills about foster care and adoption and Governor Parson plans to hold a ceremonial signing this week on the bills. The legislation would allow an income tax deduction for foster care expenses and create a “Birth Match” program. Representative Hannah Kelley says her bill would require the state to compare birth reports with information on parents who have been convicted of certain crimes. She says the intent is to find out whether the family is in need of help.

The other bill would expand current tax credits for adoption. The bill signings are planned for tomorrow afternoon at the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City.

