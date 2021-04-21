Poplar Bluff man sentenced to 9 years in prison after pleading guilty

A Poplar Bluff man is facing almost a decade in prison after pleading guilty to a drug charge. Ronnie Allen Jr. pled guilty on Thursday to charges of possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, 2nd-degree assault, and 2nd-degree kidnapping. The charges stem from incidents in 2019. Allen was sentenced to nine years in prison on the controlled substance charge and seven years each on the kidnapping and assault charges. The sentences are to run concurrently.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!