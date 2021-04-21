U.S. 61 at Center Junction to close overnight next week

Construction of the diverging diamond interchange at Interstate 55 and U.S. 61 (mile marker 99) between Cape Girardeau and Jackson continues with overnight closures planned for next week. U.S 61/Kingshighway will be closed at I-55 while contractor crews continue construction of the northbound bridge, a Missouri Department of Transportation news release says. Work will take place Monday through April 30, from 8:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly, according to the release. U.S. 61 will be closed from Orchard Road to Veterans Drive. Interstate ramps will remain open.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!