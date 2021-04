US Senator Roy Blunt continues to speak out against any changes to the structure of the US Supreme Court. President Biden created a 36-member commission to look at the Supreme Court, and Blunt says he’s afraid that could include expanding the number of Justices.

Blunt says there is no need for the commission.

