Cancelled Endangered Silver Advisory-Marilyn Person-Normandy PD
The Normandy Police Department has CANCELLED an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing adult incident that occurred at 25 Bellerive Acres, St. Louis, MOat 5:00 p.m. on April 21, 2021.
The endangered SILVER advisory missing adult was:
Marilyn Person, a black female, age 73, height 5 feet 6 inches, 160 pounds, gray hair, brown eyes.
Diagnosed Medical Condition: Dementia
Brief circumstances regarding the Endangered Silver Person incident:
Subject was located safe.