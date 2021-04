Officials in Kennett recently discovered multiple drugs in an area hotel room. Authorities report that ecstasy, mushrooms, prescription medication, and over three pounds of meth were discovered in the hotel room. 65-year-old Terry O’Neil, of Kennett, was arrested and is facing charges including 1st degree trafficking drugs and delivery of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $125,000.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!