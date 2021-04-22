Two dead following wreck in Ripley County

Two people have died from injuries they received in a Ripley County wreck. Officials with the Missouri State Highway Patrol report that 24-year-old Austin Harris, of Poplar Bluff, was driving on US Highway 160 near Fairdealing, when his vehicle crossed the center line and hit another vehicle. The wreck occurred shortly before 5:30 pm Tuesday evening. The driver of the second vehicle, 36-year-old Timmy Asberry, of Doniphan, was pronounced dead at the scene. Harris was transported to a Poplar Bluff hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Harris was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, but Asberry was.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!