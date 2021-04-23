Missing Madison County woman found dead in Bollinger County; suspect is in custody

The Southeast Missourian reports that a missing woman from Madison County was found dead Monday in Bollinger County. The Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office received information in reference to a missing woman from Madison County. Bollinger County sheriff’s deputies, along with investigators from the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control, conducted an investigation. During the investigation, several items of evidence were collected, including human remains. One suspect is in custody at the Bollinger County Jail pending formal charges, though as of Thursday afternoon, no charges had been filed. Neither the woman nor the suspect were identified. Bollinger County Sheriff Casey Graham did not say whether the remains are those of the missing woman. The MSHP reports that there are only two women missing from Madison County. 37-year-old Jennifer Porzeinski has been missing since Feb. 28. Gina Brooks has been missing since Aug. 5, 1989 and would be 45 now. The Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the matter.

