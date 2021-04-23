Missouri House Gives Final Approval to Federal Government Oversight Legislation; Democrats Successful at Removing Several Provisions

The Missouri House has voted to give final approval to legislation creating the Joint Committee on Federal Government Oversight. Yesterday’s bipartisan vote was 132-15. State Representative Peter Merideth voted for the bill and praises the GOP sponsor for removing what he calls partisan provisions.

Merideth helped to remove language that gave the Missouri attorney general power to declare executive orders as unconstitutional. The bill now heads to the Senate.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!