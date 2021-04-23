Special Olympics Track and Field Meet Rescheduled

Due to the projected unfavorable weather conditions, the Special Olympics Track and Field meet has been officially canceled for Saturday. They have rescheduled for Monday, May 3rd. More detailed information will be coming to you soon. Right now it looks like the tentative schedule is:

· 8:30-9:00 am Registration

· 9:15-9:30 am Opening Ceremonies

· 9:30-1:15 pm. Competition

The location will still be the track at Cape Central High School. Lunch will be provided. Concessions available for purchase.

