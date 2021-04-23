Woman charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection to death of a toddler

A Bloomfield woman is in custody in connection to the death of a toddler. Officials with the Bloomfield Department of Public Safety report that on Tuesday officers were dispatched to an area residence for a 1-year-old toddler who was found unresponsive in a bathtub full of water. The toddler was later pronounced dead at an area hospital. The Stoddard County Major Case Squad was partially activated and it was determined that the toddler had been left unattended for an extended period of time. Officials say that an autopsy was conducted on Wednesday, however the official autopsy report has not been released. On Wednesday, 21-year-old Jodi Crum was charged with 2nd-degree involuntary manslaughter. Her bond was set at $100,000 and she is being held in the Stoddard County Jail.

