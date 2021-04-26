Endangered Silver Advisory Alert — Caruthersville Police Department — Ray Treece

The Caruthersville Police Department has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing adult incident that occurred at Rt. U in Caruthersville at 8:00 p.m. yesterday. The missing adult is 85-year-old Ray Treece. He is a white male, 5’10”, 180 lbs., with white hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a short sleeve blue and white checkered button-up shirt, blue jeans, and white Nike tennis shoes. Treece walks with a limp on his left side and is in the early stage of dementia. He was last seen heading westbound from Rt. U in a Gray 2018 Ford Edge with Missouri license plate 5HJ04. Treece left his residence to go to Pemiscot Memorial Hospital in Hayti, but never arrived. He has a history of getting lost while driving. Anyone with any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Caruthersville Police Department at 573-333-2121.

