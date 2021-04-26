Missouri House Budget Committee Chair Proposes Committee to Ensure there’s no Waste or Fraud Involving Stimulus Dollars

Legislation aimed at preventing waste or fraud of federal stimulus dollars will be heard this afternoon by the Missouri House Budget Committee in Jefferson City. Budget Chair Cody Smith’s bill establishes the Committee on Local Recovery Accountability and Transparency to conduct oversight of stimulus money.

President Biden signed the American Rescue Plan of 2021. Under Smith’s bill, there would be a five-member committee to provide oversight of funds received by cities and counties. The committee would include a Missouri House member, a state senator, state budget director Dan Haug, State Auditor Nicole Galloway, and State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick.

