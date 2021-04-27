Cape schools to end mask mandate for some students

On May 3, the Cape Girardeau School District will drop its mask mandate until the end of the 2020-2021 year for elementary school children as long as they remain in their same cohorts. However, there will be no change at the secondary level — middle school and high school — where the mandate will stay in place. Superintendent Neil Glass said if the May 23 graduation can be held outdoors there will be no limit on attendance and Tiger Stadium can be filled to capacity, if needed. If inclement weather forces the ceremony indoors to Central’s Junior High Auditorium, graduates will be limited to four tickets apiece. There are no active cases, either among students or staff, currently in the district. Glass said summer school will not require masks in what he called “a pilot approach” to resuming normal operations, while noting teachers and staff will continue to encourage hand-washing and the use of sanitizer. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

