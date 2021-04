Governor Parson says the demand for the COVID-19 vaccine has drastically declined in Missouri. During a Capitol press conference, Parson said he “very comfortable” with the amount of vaccine currently coming to the state.

Some clinics and businesses around Missouri have had extra vaccines and have been trying to get more people vaccinated.

