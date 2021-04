A pedestrian has died after getting hit by a vehicle in Butler County. Officials with the Missouri State Highway Patrol report that the incident occurred Sunday night on Missouri Highway 51, four miles north of Broseley. 36-year-old, Melissa Mayo, of Poplar Bluff, was pronounced dead at the scene. No injuries were reported for the driver of the vehicle.

