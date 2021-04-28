East Prairie man taken into custody on felony drug charge

An East Prairie man was taken into custody Sunday morning on a felony drug charge. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 27-year-old Jayson Aycock was arrested around 10 p.m. in Mississippi County on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance for meth. He is also facing charges of unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia. Following the arrest, Aycock was held at the Mississippi County Jail.

