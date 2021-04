Without much debate, the Missouri House OK’d a bill to give more guidelines for policing in Missouri. Representative Shamed Dogan says there are specific changes needed.

The bill also offers new protections for police officers who are under investigation. In the field, the bill bans directing a laser pointer at an officer or first responder. A similar bill has already come over from the Senate to the House as well.

