MO House committee votes down bill to protect businesses and organizations from COVID-19 exposure lawsuits

A Missouri House committee has voted 3-7 against a bill designed to protect some businesses and other organizations from COVID-19 liability lawsuits. The measure would shield businesses like health care providers, schools, manufacturers, and churches, from such lawsuits in many instances. With three weeks left in the legislative session, an option could be to attach Senator Tony Luetkemeyer’s bill to another one moving toward the finish line. Luetkemeyer says the pandemic could cause a legal crisis for businesses and workers.

The Missouri Association of Trial Attorneys, which opposes the bill, says these lawsuits are not currently a problem.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!