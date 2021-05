A precautionary boil-water advisory issued Tuesday for parts of Cape Girardeau has been lifted. City officials report the advisory was issued due to a water main break and affected nearly 2,000 water customers on or near the Southeast Missouri State University campus. An email issued by the city yesterday afternoon said water in the affected area had been shown to be safe, allowing the boil-water advisory to end.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!