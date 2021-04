Principal Tracy Haggerty has made the decision to leave Jefferson Elementary at the end of the school year due to health reasons. She has spent her entire career in education with Cape Public Schools. She has been dedication to this district for 22 years. They will begin the search for a new principal immediately to help ensure there is a smooth transition for the students, staff and families.

