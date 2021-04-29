Malden man facing charges following deadly motorcycle wreck in Butler County

A Malden man is facing charges in a crash that caused the death of a Clarkton woman Monday in Butler County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that the wreck happened around 8:30 pm on Route CC at County Road 660, when a motorcycle driven by 39-year-old Derek McCoin ran off the roadway and hit an embankment, causing both occupants to be ejected. A passenger on the motorcycle, 56-year-old Becky Paulson, was killed in the wreck. The driver has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and driving while intoxicated. He sustained serious injuries in the wreck and was airlifted to a Cape Girardeau hospital.

