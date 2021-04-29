Missouri House Gives Initial Approval to Working Animal Legislation
Legislation that prevents cities and counties from banning working animals has received initial approval by the Missouri House. Opponents say it takes away a city’s ability to regulate cruel animal exhibits. State Representative Bridget Moore voted against the bill, saying St. Louis is working to regulate carriage rides to protect horses and pedestrians.
Bill supporters say it does not alter state or federal laws that regulate animal care, public health, and safety.