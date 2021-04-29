MO House committee approves gas tax hike proposal

A Missouri House committee has unanimously backed a proposed gas tax hike. Under the bill, the state would increase the fuel tax by 2.5 cents per year for the next five years. Ross Lien, with the Missouri Chamber of Commerce, says the legislation would make the added tax voluntary.

Senator Denny Hoskins opposes the bill and says there are other ways to pay for repairs to the state’s roads and bridges. The measure heads to another House committee for consideration.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!