MO Social Services head declines funding offer for more frontline workers; wants funding to instead promote employees

Last year, the state laid off about 200 Missouri Department of Social Services workers. The Missouri Senate Appropriations Committee offered to put money into the agency’s next budget to rehire 50 workers. The department’s acting director, Jennifer Tidball, said the funding request to hire 11 is enough. She said the department cannot fill some of the boots on the ground jobs because not enough people are interested in them. During a House Oversight Committee hearing, Keri Ingle said Tidball should have taken the Senate committee’s offer.

Tidball said she would rather use the funding to promote workers and hopefully keep them around.

