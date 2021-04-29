MO’s state-operated youth residential sites have changed traditional visiting style over past year

State-operated youth residential sites in Missouri have changed their traditional visiting style over the past year. During a House committee hearing, Department of Social Services Attorney Sharie Hahn says due to the pandemic, parents have been limited on the way they can visit their children.

Next month, Missouri plans to roll back some visiting restrictions at these locations. Missouri has several group homes around the state. There are also nine group home settings with extra supervision and five secure centers for troubled youth.

