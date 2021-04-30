Bomb threat forces evacuation of Marion High School in IL

A bomb threat cancelled classes early Wednesday at Marion High School in Illinois. The school district reports the threat was phoned in to the central district office at about 9:30 a.m. The call originated from New York. The caller threatened to blow-up the high school if the girl’s track coach was not fired. Track coach Sara Baker has been the center of controversy recently after allegations the coach made derogatory, racial remarks to a black student on the team. Baker has been placed on paid leave while the district investigated the claims. Following the threat, the school was evacuated and searched. No explosives were found.

