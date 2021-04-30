FBI money awarded in investigation of arson and hate crime

Three individuals who helped the FBI with tips were presented with reward money. On April 24, 2020, FBI St. Louis offered a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person seen in surveillance video setting fire to the Cape Girardeau Islamic Center. Through investigation and tip information from these individuals, law enforcement quickly identified Nicholas Proffitt as the suspect. On May 12, 2020, a federal grand jury indicted Proffitt on arson and hate crime charges. The ATF, Missouri Division of Fire Safety, and the Cape Girardeau Police Department assisted in this investigation.

