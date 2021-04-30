Feral Hog Legislation Heading to Missouri Senate, After Receiving Final House Approval

Legislation boosting criminal penalties for those who knowingly release feral hogs into the wild is heading to the Missouri Senate, after receiving final House approval yesterday. The vote was 108-38. State Representative Tracy McCreery urged her colleagues to vote for the bill.

The Sierra Club also backs the bill. Feral hogs are a major issue across southern Missouri, especially in and near the Mark Twain National Forest. Governor Parson is warning that feral hogs are a danger to the state and pose serious safety risks to residents.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!