Missouri House Gives Final Approval to Bipartisan Police Fingerprint Legislation
Bipartisan legislation requiring that police officers be fingerprinted by January for a criminal background check has received final approval from the Missouri House. State Representative Ron Copeland, the bill sponsor, served as a Missouri state trooper for 28 years and retired as a Master Sergeant.
Representative Copeland told the House that as a trooper for 28 years, he didn’t want to work next to someone that might commit a crime in Florida and come back to work with him. The House approved the bill 154-1.