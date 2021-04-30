MO Senate passes budget with extra state aid to schools
Missouri’s K-12 public schools are close to getting an increase in state aid. The Missouri Senate has passed a state operating budget for the next fiscal year. Senate Appropriations Chairman Dan Hegeman says the proposal includes 3.56-billion dollars in state aid to schools and 113-million for school bus transportation costs.
The spending bill would also designate 252-million dollars to fund a new office consolidation in early childhood services. A committee of House and Senate members will head to the negotiating table early next week to work out their budget differences.