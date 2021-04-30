MO Senate passes budget with extra state aid to schools

Missouri’s K-12 public schools are close to getting an increase in state aid. The Missouri Senate has passed a state operating budget for the next fiscal year. Senate Appropriations Chairman Dan Hegeman says the proposal includes 3.56-billion dollars in state aid to schools and 113-million for school bus transportation costs.

The spending bill would also designate 252-million dollars to fund a new office consolidation in early childhood services. A committee of House and Senate members will head to the negotiating table early next week to work out their budget differences.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!