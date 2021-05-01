Menu

Trading Post – May 1

Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237

————–

Buying: box turtles – ph #: 573-270-1476

————–

Banjo – w/case – $150

Mandolin – w/case – $125

22 revolver – $150 – ph #: 573-334-2055

————–

Cedar posts

2 steel beams – ph #: 573-380-0986

————–

Front tine tiller – ph #: 513-5505

————–

Garage sale – Twin Lake Subdivision – Cape Girardeau

————–

City-wide garage sale – Benton, Mo

————–

Buying: banjo/mandolin/guitar

Buying: small pickup – 4wd – ph #: 573-282-2268

————–

‘93 XL 150 Ford – $1,250 – ph #: 573-846-7364

————–

Budweiser mirror – $75

Various household items – ph #: 314-243-6197

————–

Buying: 6-hole wheels for Chevy truck – ph #: 620-3572

————–

Fish Fry – this Friday – Smith Ave Church of God – 420 Smith Ave. – Sikeston

————–

Buying: 8 week old hens – ph #: 573-837-2078

————–

Breaking plow – $175 – ph #: 573-576-0030

