Disability Payments Could be Provided Electronically, Under Legislation Approved by Missouri House; Current State Law Requires Paper Checks

Bipartisan legislation allowing Missourians to receive their disability payments electronically is heading to the Missouri Senate, after receiving final House approval this week. The vote was 150-0. The bill sponsor State Representative Mike Henderson said that current law requires the state to mail checks.

Missourians would still be able to receive disability payments by check if they want to, under the bill. Henderson’s bill is backed by the Missouri Insurance Coalition.

