Illinois State Police investigating fatal traffic crash Sunday

A single-vehicle traffic crash early Sunday left one person dead and another with non-life-threatening injuries in Illinois. The crash occurred just before 3 a.m. on westbound Illinois Route 146 at the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge in Alexander County. The vehicle was traveling west when it left the right side of the roadway to the right, hit a guardrail and overturned. The driver of the vehicle, 39-year-old Darryl D. Jackson, of Cairo, Illinois, was ejected from the and pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger of the vehicle was transported by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment.The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash. No further information has been released at this time.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!