Local McDonald’s to Recognize Area Teachers with FREE Beverages May 3-14, 2021
Local McDonald’s restaurants will celebrate area teachers by offering a FREE beverage of choice from May 3-14, 2021 in the drive-thru.
National Teacher Appreciation Day is May 4, 2021, and Local McDonald’s organizations felt it was important to extend the celebration of our teachers beyond just one day. Local McDonald’s Owner/Operator Shannon Davis says that supporting teachers is always a top priority.
“McDonald’s has a long history of recognizing teachers as a key part of children’s lives,” Davis said. “This is just one way we can say thank you for their hard work, dedication, and commitment during such a challenging school year.”
McDonald’s is extending this offer of thanks to local educators in the Drive Thru only. To redeem, teachers must show a valid educator ID when ordering. No purchase necessary. Hours may vary by location. Offer valid at participating locations while supplies last.