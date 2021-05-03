Monday, May 3rd, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Arkansas — If there’s one thing independent young people and seniors both have in common, it’s the need for affordable housing. It’s this search to find a low-cost apartment that led one teen to accidentally move into a retirement community. 19-year-old Madison Kohout told Insider.com she was moving from Oklahoma to Arkansas and was searching for a two-bedroom apartment online.

After finding a “super spacious” apartment that was listed at $350 a month, Kohout said she signed the lease without looking at it in person and moved in days later. While she found it odd her neighbors were all over 65 years of age, it didn’t click until a week after her move when she noticed the retirement home sign outside her building.

“The first week of moving here was crazy!” Kohout told Newsweek. “I was busy with finding a job and setting up my apartment, I didn’t even notice! I thought it was a bit weird that all of my neighbors were significantly older than me.” Based on her TikTok observations, which have no gone viral, her new living situation has largely been positive with her noting in one video that her home is “always super quiet” because her neighbors are usually asleep by the time she gets home.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!