Three injured in shooting at Pink Pony

Three people sustained gunshot wounds in a shooting early Sunday at the Pink Pony nightclub in McClure, Illinois. The Illinois State Police report that District 22 troopers responded to a reported shooting just before 3 a.m. The three injured people were transported to area hospitals. According to the report, two of the victims were treated and released and the other remains in the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. The investigation is ongoing and no further information has been released at this time. Anyone with information may contact the ISP Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 7 at (618) 845-3740, ext. 281. To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers at (314) 725-8477.

