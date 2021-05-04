One minor dead, 2 adults and 5 minors injured in interstate crash

A 17-year-old Cape Girardeau girl died Saturday in a single vehicle crash on Interstate 55. Seven other Cape Girardeau residents were injured in the wreck, including 5 minors. The crash occurred around 6:20 p.m. near mile marker 113 in the northbound lanes. A 1998 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by 33-year-old Frederick Fleming, of Cape Girardeau, left the right side of the roadway and overturned, ejecting all occupants. 26-year-old Travonda Horrell, of Cape Girardeau, sustained serious injuries in the crash, as well as a 14-year-old Cape Girardeau girl and three Sikeston boys, ages 5, 7 and 9. A 13-year-old Cape Girardeau girl sustained moderate injuries. The 7-year-old boy and Fleming were airlifted to hospitals in St. Louis. The 17-year-old girl was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

We have also received word from Cape High School through a parent notification that Navaeh Horrell passed away in a car accident this weekend. We do not have confirmation yet if she is the girl involved in the I-55 accident.

