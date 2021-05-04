Tuesday, May 4th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

New Braunfels, TX — A Texas man was arrested after he allegedly bought a Dodge Durango using someone else’s identity and then called 9-1-1 to falsely report the vehicle had been stolen. 35-year-old Dustin S. Fell was charged with theft between $10,000 and $100,000, false alarm or complaint to 9-1-1, obstructing identification, and resisting a peace officer.

A criminal complaint filed in Lake County Circuit Court alleges that Fell called 9-1-1 around 2:00 a.m. on April 21st. He called with the purpose of making a false report when he reported his vehicle stolen under a false name. Officers with the Deerfield Police Department responded to investigate the call.

Officers asked Fell for his name and he gave them a false name. Fell was transported to the Deerfield Police Department and asked to provide fingerprints for further identification purposes, but he responded “F–k you, you can only hold me for 30 days.” Officers learned through their investigation that the name Fell initially provided them with was actually the name of an identity theft victim.

